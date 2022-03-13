Kemacoin (KEMA) Achieves Market Cap of $16,567.94

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $16,567.94 and approximately $64.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014313 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000957 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

