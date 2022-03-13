Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Kemira Oyj stock remained flat at $$14.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Kemira Oyj has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $15.25.
About Kemira Oyj (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemira Oyj (KOYJF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.