Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Kemira Oyj stock remained flat at $$14.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Kemira Oyj has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $15.25.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

