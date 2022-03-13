Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 61.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $9,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.53. 2,513,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.20. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.42 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.