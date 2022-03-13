KIMCHI.finance Price Tops $0.0001 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $211,529.98 and $2,976.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00105284 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.