Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Lessened by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,640 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 75.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

KMI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 13,600,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,644,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

