Kineko 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $905.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Kineko has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $905.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.11 or 0.06630065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,104.12 or 0.99889842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00041303 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

