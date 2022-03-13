Kineko Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $931.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.28 or 0.06595706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,942.64 or 0.99932346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041640 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

