King DAG (KDAG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $269,182.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $22.54 million and approximately $269,182.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

