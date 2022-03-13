Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KGFHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Investec raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of KGFHY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. 80,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,752. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.