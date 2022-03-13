Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 14,986.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,476 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,596 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KC stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $53.53.

KC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

