Klimatas (KTS) Price Up 6.2% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $5,603.91 and $1.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

