KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of research firms have commented on KNBE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $28,129.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,962,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,824,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.08. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. KnowBe4’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

