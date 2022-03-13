KnoxFS (New) (KFX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

KnoxFS (New) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded down 71% against the U.S. dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. KnoxFS (New) has a total market capitalization of $80,698.89 and approximately $4.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KnoxFS (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.50 or 0.06638947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,829.33 or 1.00118494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00041498 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 502,296 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KnoxFS (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KnoxFS (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.