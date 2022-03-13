KOK Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.76 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. KOK has a total market cap of $506.94 million and $16.76 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One KOK coin can now be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00012349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KOK

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

