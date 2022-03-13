KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in February

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPTSF remained flat at $$8.35 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

