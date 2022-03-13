Kurita Water Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Up 58.8% in February

Kurita Water Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kurita Water Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,800.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
KTWIY stock traded up 0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204. Kurita Water Industries has a 12-month low of 72.23 and a 12-month high of 106.71.
