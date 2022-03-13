KZ Cash Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,500.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

