L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
LCAA stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCAA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 110,808 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 625,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 220,418 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.
