L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LCAA stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCAA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 110,808 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 625,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 220,418 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.