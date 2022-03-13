Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Down 45.5% in February

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LTNC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,052,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,310. Labor Smart has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

