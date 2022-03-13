Lambda Market Capitalization Achieves $5.14 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $662,195.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00105207 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,817,664 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

