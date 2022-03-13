Landbox (LAND) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Landbox has a market cap of $87,863.98 and $5,251.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.15 or 0.06561495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,754.80 or 0.99754411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041623 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

