Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 692,800 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the February 13th total of 415,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Larimar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. 61,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,107. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $276,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
