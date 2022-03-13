Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

LVS opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.62.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

