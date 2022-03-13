Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.32.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 34,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $2,681,996.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $262,837.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,957 shares of company stock valued at $20,439,254. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.