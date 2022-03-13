LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.39 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $18.39 million and $50,778.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.65 or 0.06582711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.27 or 0.99892818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041489 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 764,434,276 coins and its circulating supply is 650,390,770 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

