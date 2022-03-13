Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,680 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Winmark worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WINA. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Winmark by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Winmark by 465.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Winmark by 96.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA stock traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $222.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220. The firm has a market cap of $807.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $179.74 and a twelve month high of $277.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

WINA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

