Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Chase worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chase by 4.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 173,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chase by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chase by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,230 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCF traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $123.08.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

