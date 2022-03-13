Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,162 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 37,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 613,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,902,000 after purchasing an additional 177,927 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.87. 2,528,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,479. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.