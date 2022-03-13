Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Safety Insurance Group worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.35. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $88.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.