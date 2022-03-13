Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 3,520 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Agilysys worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agilysys by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agilysys by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Agilysys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Agilysys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.62. 80,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $979.17 million, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.39. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $61.20.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

