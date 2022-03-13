Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 601.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,392,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,588. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.64. The company has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.