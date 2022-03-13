Legato Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,411 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of ePlus worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 85,052 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ePlus by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ePlus by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

PLUS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,247. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

