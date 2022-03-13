Legato Capital Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of StoneX Group worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $139,899.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,877 shares of company stock worth $173,794 and sold 16,899 shares worth $1,185,919. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 57,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About StoneX Group (Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.