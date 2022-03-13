Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nomad Foods worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Nomad Foods by 115.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NOMD stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,736. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.