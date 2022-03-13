Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,113 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA boosted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

JD.com stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,947,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,170,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $92.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

