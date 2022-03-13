Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,610 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Concrete Pumping worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 75,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,898. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

