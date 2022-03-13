Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 13,400 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.79 on Friday, reaching $154.73. 96,837,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

