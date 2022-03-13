Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 74,070 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,070 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices accounts for about 1.2% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Avid Bioservices worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 111.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 656,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 148.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 357,664 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,603.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 29.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 242,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CDMO traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 533,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,478. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $571,663.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,304 shares of company stock worth $1,520,070. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

