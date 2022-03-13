Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Leslie’s stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Leslie’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Leslie’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Leslie’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

