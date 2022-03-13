Lethean Trading Up 86.7% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded up 86.7% against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $570,594.92 and $9.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,853.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.95 or 0.06649257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00270217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.86 or 0.00741977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.63 or 0.00463981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00409718 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.