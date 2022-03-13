LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFST. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.