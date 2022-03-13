LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFST. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

