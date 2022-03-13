LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $29.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,735 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,583,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

