Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Tops $2.63 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001799 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $190,196.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00269637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001337 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

