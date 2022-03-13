Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on LSPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of LSPD stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $130.02.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lightspeed POS Company Profile
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
