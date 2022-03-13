Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.0177 on Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $57.89 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,279,619,667 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

