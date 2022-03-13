Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,049,300 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the February 13th total of 1,159,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 455.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Lion alerts:

OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. Lion has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $868.25 million for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lion will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Lion (Get Rating)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.