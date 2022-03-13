LiquidApps Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $65.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000692 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00032559 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

