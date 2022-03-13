Litentry Market Cap Tops $38.34 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $38.34 million and $12.62 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litentry coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002875 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litentry has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00033472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00105069 BTC.

Litentry Profile

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,868,771 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

