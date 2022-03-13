Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lithium Americas worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 481.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $26.94 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

Several research firms recently commented on LAC. boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

