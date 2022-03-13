Lition (LIT) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $52,017.22 and $28.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lition has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

